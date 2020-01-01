 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
C99

by Temescal Wellness

About this strain

Cinderella 99

Cinderella 99
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply "Cindy," is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She's best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields.  According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop.  Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy's effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.

About this brand

Temescal Wellness provides qualifying patients with a variety of high-quality cannabis products and education, in strict compliance with state and local rules and regulations. Dispensaries: Temescal Wellness - Hudson | Medical & Recreational Cannabis 252 Coolidge St. Hudson, MA 01749 978-212-5947 Temescal Wellness - Framingham | Medical Cannabis 665 Cochituate Rd. Suite B Framingham, MA 01701 508-309-7036 Temescal Wellness - Pittsfield | Medical & Recreational Cannabis 10 Callahan Dr. Pittsfield, MA 01201 413-242-9580