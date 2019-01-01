 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Freeze Roll On 500mg

Freeze Roll On 500mg

by Terpen

Write a review
Terpen Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Freeze Roll On 500mg
Terpen Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Freeze Roll On 500mg

$92.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

This powerful clear gel infused with 500mg hemp isolate extract contains soothing menthol and utilizes cryotherapy for rapid penetration. It provides temporary relief from minor aches and pains of sore muscles and joints associated with; arthritis, backache, strains, and sprains. Suggested Use: Rub a thin layer over affected areas not more than 4 times daily; massage not necessary. Do not apply to open wounds. Avoid contact with eyes and mucous membranes. This product is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and non-psychoactive. Ingredients: Amino Methyl Propanol, Arnica Montana, Boswella Serrata Extarct, Cannabinoid Hemp Isolate Extract, Carbomer, Glycerin USP, LLIEX Paraguariensis Extract, Isopropyl Alcohol USP, Propylene Glycol USP, Methyl Paraben, Purified Water, Zeodent.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Terpen Logo
TERPEN™ is a Biotech R&D Company. TERPEN™ has a division that focuses on cannabinoids like CBD and THC. TERPEN™ develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty, beverages, health and wellness products.