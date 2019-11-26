 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Pain Cream

Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Pain Cream

by Tesséra Naturals

5.08
Tesséra Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Pain Cream
Tesséra Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Pain Cream

$59.00MSRP

About this product

Our CBD pain cream contains lanolin and aloe vera and refreshing eucalyptus for that luxurious cooling effect. We’ve also added rosemary and peppermint essential oils for additional antioxidants and anti-inflammatory relief. Your skin is an excellent substrate for fast absorption of topical CBD cream for pain as the oil does not have to be processed through your liver. Tesséra Naturals pain cream has a smooth soft consistency and absorbs quickly into the skin. For the more purists out there, try our Tesséra Naturals Salve with minimal ingredients with a more oily consistency.

8 customer reviews

5.08

DeborahKing

This is my favorite CBD cream! It absorbs fast and saves my knees! My husband also uses it when he has back pain and it helps a lot!

AngelBoutique

This is my favorite CBD topical product... so smooth and creamy. My customers love it too!

wendy543

Oh My God! I'm so glad I found this cream! I've had so much pain in my shoulders for years and this is a godsend. I rub it on throughout the day and I can actually carry groceries and stuf without wincing every time! Thank you Tessera!

About this brand

Tesséra Naturals is a family owned and operated company, based in Austin, Texas. We are committed to providing the highest quality Broad Spectrum CBD products on the market! Our mission is to educate consumers about the benefits of CBD and to promote a healthy lifestyle which includes a clean diet of primarily organic unprocessed food, regular exercise and holistic medicine whenever possible. We also advocate using other whole plant supplements to help enhance your overall well being. Our promise to you: - Broad Spectrum Hemp profile - THC free (0/0% Certified) - Organically grown USA hemp - Solvent free extraction and purification process - Optimal absorption and bioavailability - Non-GMO, gluten free, all natural - 3rd party testing - Maintain integrity and transparency - Treat customers with respect - Give back to the community