DeborahKing
on November 26th, 2019
This is my favorite CBD cream! It absorbs fast and saves my knees! My husband also uses it when he has back pain and it helps a lot!
$59.00MSRP
Our CBD pain cream contains lanolin and aloe vera and refreshing eucalyptus for that luxurious cooling effect. We’ve also added rosemary and peppermint essential oils for additional antioxidants and anti-inflammatory relief. Your skin is an excellent substrate for fast absorption of topical CBD cream for pain as the oil does not have to be processed through your liver. Tesséra Naturals pain cream has a smooth soft consistency and absorbs quickly into the skin. For the more purists out there, try our Tesséra Naturals Salve with minimal ingredients with a more oily consistency.
on October 16th, 2019
This is my favorite CBD topical product... so smooth and creamy. My customers love it too!
on August 7th, 2019
Oh My God! I'm so glad I found this cream! I've had so much pain in my shoulders for years and this is a godsend. I rub it on throughout the day and I can actually carry groceries and stuf without wincing every time! Thank you Tessera!