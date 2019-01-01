 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Tetra Raw Distillate - (1 oz)

Tetra Raw Distillate - (1 oz)

by Tetra Concentrates

$950.00MSRP

About this product

Distillate 88-92% THC Truly in a class of it’s own when compared to other concentrates, this fine oil is used alone, in vape cartridges, tinctures or edibles. Our short path distillation process allows us to distill cannabinoids at very low temperatures , removing any lipids, impurities or solvents and leaving behind an odourless high value clear distillate with 98%+ total cannabinoids.

About this brand

Quality, Compassionate Care Our concentrates were established to provide quality treatment with compassion and convenience. Our mission is to provide an alternative, natural way of healing without using industrialized pharmaceuticals.