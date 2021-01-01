 Loading…

CBD TABS

by TGC Network

TGC Network Concentrates Ingestible CBD TABS
TGC Network Concentrates Ingestible CBD TABS

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

20 Count, 50mg per Tab, $19.99, Grape, Black Cherry, Mint, and Pure CBD TABS Pop Them However You Want Eat. Vape. Dab. Smoke. Pure and All Natural Hemp Isolate and Terpenes A new revolutionary patented pending product with No Binding Agents, please review COA 1000mg each bottle *must be at least 18 years of age or legal smoking age limit in your state This Product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About this brand

Colorado Certified Organic Farming, Manufacturing Natural CBD Products Using Guidelines set forth by the CDPHE, and FDA Licensed Manufactured Food establishment, practicing OSHA regulated facilities, keeping GMP compliant machinery www.tgcnetwork.com

