by That's Natural

CBD Tincture for Pets 100mg

About this product

This is a 1 oz. bottle of our unflavored, all-natural, CBD-rich hemp oil, which is safe for pet consumption! Our CBD Hemp Oil tincture is the highest-quality and highest-grade CBD oil product on the market. Powered by hemp grown from local, organic, and biodynamic farms in Colorado, extracted using a supercritical CO2 extraction process for purity, and always produced without any solvents and without preservatives - you will feel and see the difference with our premium product. Ingredients: CBD-Rich Hemp Oil, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Grape Seed Oil.

About this brand

