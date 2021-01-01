Chocolate Nougat Bars 20mg 2-Pack
THC Express
About this product
A velvet nougat center dipped in chocolate and infused with rich cannabis butter. Great with a cup of french press coffee! SERVINGS= 2 PACKAGE TOTAL= 20mg THC Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
About this brand
THC Express
Artisan Cannabis Butter Infused Edibles & CBD Topicals
