About this product

Touched with Fleur de sel, a fine sea salt. A peanut butter graham cracker coconut crunchy center infused with sweet cannabis butter dipped in fine chocolate. Biting into chocolate and reaching the heart of this infused edible is an experience to keep living for. If you like chocolate and peanut butter this will be your absolute favorite. SERVINGS= 10 PACKAGE TOTAL= 100mg THC Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.