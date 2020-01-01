 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SUZY KUSH | suzy q x master kush

by HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds SUZY KUSH | suzy q x master kush

About this product

SUZY KUSH | suzy q x master kush Leafly Profile: https://www.leafly.com/hybrid/suzy-q Leafly Profile: https://www.leafly.com/indica/master-kush

About this strain

Suzy Q

Suzy Q
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.     

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis