Grape Vine Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by The Clear™

The Clear™ Concentrates Cartridges Grape Vine Elite Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Grape Vine Elite Cartridge 0.5g by The Clear™

1 customer review

Drea1974

Got this cart two days ago from Colorado. It is very high in THC coming in at 94.75% . It also has 2.27% CBD which is a good thing for my pain level. The taste of this cart is out of bounds grapey! I think I'm vaping a Welsh’s grape soda. My adult daughter thinks it smells and tastes like the candy Smarties lol. I use a Yocan vape by UNI and it fits my device beautifully. I love this cart! My only down sides I think it has is not being 1000 mg, and that the packaging does not say whether it is an Indica or a sativa. On the whole I love the high it gives and that it has enough CBD to help my nerve pain.

About this strain

Grape Vine

Grape Vine

From Portland’s Archive Seed Bank, Grape Vine crosses Grape Ape with Do-Si-Dos. The strain holds onto the grape flavor while adding the funk of Do-Si-Dos, and the trichome-drenched buds range in color from a rich red to dark purple. It pays homage to Grape Ape, with similar potent and sedate effects.

About this brand

Our flagship product The Clear™, is a 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrate, unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent in vapor, edibles and topicals. Available in the terpene-free Lobster Butter™ form, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our sixteen signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis.