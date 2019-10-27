Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
Grape Vine Elite Cartridge 0.5g by The Clear™
on October 27th, 2019
Got this cart two days ago from Colorado. It is very high in THC coming in at 94.75% . It also has 2.27% CBD which is a good thing for my pain level. The taste of this cart is out of bounds grapey! I think I'm vaping a Welsh’s grape soda. My adult daughter thinks it smells and tastes like the candy Smarties lol. I use a Yocan vape by UNI and it fits my device beautifully. I love this cart! My only down sides I think it has is not being 1000 mg, and that the packaging does not say whether it is an Indica or a sativa. On the whole I love the high it gives and that it has enough CBD to help my nerve pain.
From Portland’s Archive Seed Bank, Grape Vine crosses Grape Ape with Do-Si-Dos. The strain holds onto the grape flavor while adding the funk of Do-Si-Dos, and the trichome-drenched buds range in color from a rich red to dark purple. It pays homage to Grape Ape, with similar potent and sedate effects.