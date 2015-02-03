ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grape Ape
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Grape Ape
  • Close up cannabis flower of Grape Ape

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.3 1959 reviews

Grape Ape

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 96 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1959 reviews

Grape Ape nugget
Grape Ape
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

Effects

Show all

1373 people reported 10092 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 49%
Sleepy 45%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 28%
Pain 40%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,959

more reviews
write a review

Find Grape Ape nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grape Ape nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Granddaddy Purple
Granddaddy Purple
More gigglyLeafly flower for Purple Kush
Purple Kush
More myrceneLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More myrceneLeafly flower for God's Gift
God's Gift
More tinglyLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More sleepyLeafly flower for 9 Pound Hammer
9 Pound Hammer
More relaxingLeafly flower for Northern Lights
Northern Lights
More euphoric
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Grape Ape
User uploaded image of Grape Ape
User uploaded image of Grape Ape
User uploaded image of Grape Ape
User uploaded image of Grape Ape
User uploaded image of Grape Ape
User uploaded image of Grape Ape
more photos

Found in

Preview for Myrcene-dominant cannabis strains
Myrcene-dominant cannabis strains
Preview for Cannabis strains featuring pinene
Cannabis strains featuring pinene

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Grape Ape
First strain child
Supernatural
child
Second strain child
Sour Ape
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Grape Ape

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Grape Ape nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Grape Ape cannabis
Tips for growing Grape Ape cannabis
Cannabis Strain Highlight: The Great Grape Ape
Cannabis Strain Highlight: The Great Grape Ape
Grape is the best flavor of cannabis, fight me
Grape is the best flavor of cannabis, fight me
What Are You Smoking? Episode 37: Cannabis History With David Bienenstock
What Are You Smoking? Episode 37: Cannabis History With David Bienenstock

Most popular in