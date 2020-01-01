 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Black Cherry Pie baked over a sweet Jelly Breath strain - this indica-dominant will make you drool instantly! Black Cherry Jelly has delicious, jelly-like terpenes with hints of black cherry that remind you of the desserts Grandma used to make. Black Cherry Jelly is perfect for patients looking for moderate pain relief, stimulates appetite, quashes insomnia, and eases anxiety with sleepy, nighttime giggles without an overpowering euphoria.

We are a State of Arizona approved medical marijuana dispensary dedicated to wellness by offering the finest organic strains, delectable edibles, and related products in a safe and caring environment. Our knowledgeable and compassionate staff is ready to answer your questions and to serve you.