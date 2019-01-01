About this product

Our 100% natural hemp oil products are sourced from virgin organic full spectrum hemp oil and are free from harsh chemicals, additives and fillers. All our products are Non GMO, gluten free, sourced from organic hemp grown on sustainable farms and made in the USA. We conduct redundant third party testing and enlist extensive quality control and quality assurance methods to be certain that all our organically sourced and natural hemp-based products meet the highest possible standards for purity, efficacy and freshness with zero contamination.