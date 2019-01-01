 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. White Label CBD Hemp Extract Infused Gummies

White Label CBD Hemp Extract Infused Gummies

by The Hemp Plug, LLC

Write a review
The Hemp Plug, LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles White Label CBD Hemp Extract Infused Gummies
The Hemp Plug, LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles White Label CBD Hemp Extract Infused Gummies
The Hemp Plug, LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles White Label CBD Hemp Extract Infused Gummies

About this product

Our 100% natural hemp oil products are sourced from virgin organic full spectrum hemp oil and are free from harsh chemicals, additives and fillers. All our products are Non GMO, gluten free, sourced from organic hemp grown on sustainable farms and made in the USA. We conduct redundant third party testing and enlist extensive quality control and quality assurance methods to be certain that all our organically sourced and natural hemp-based products meet the highest possible standards for purity, efficacy and freshness with zero contamination.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Hemp Plug, LLC Logo
The Hemp Plug is a nationally recognized manufacturer proud to provide a large selection of private label full spectrum hemp extract products made to the surpass the highest standards for quality in the USA. As a prominent global supplier and cannabis industry leader, The Hemp Plug offers large and small businesses opportunities to create and distribute custom lines of hemp products tailored to their company’s mission and goals.