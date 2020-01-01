 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Fresh Pies

by The Herbsmith

About this product

Fresh pumpkin pies, lemon lime tarts, pecan pies, and bite sized cakes are only some examples of the many specialty items we make. Our edibles are medicated with kief-infused coconut oil and/or butter for a stronger effect. Large pies contain 100mg each while smaller bites contain 25-40mg.

About this brand

The Herbsmith hearkens back to days of yore, when blacksmiths and apothecaries were esteemed keepers of man. Their dedication to perfection was unquestioned, and the wielders of their craft grew stronger from it. It is with great honor that the Herbsmith presents our expertly crafted remedies. It is our mission to heal and fortify mankind. The Herbsmith fashions a variety of cannabis implements including fine vapor cartridges, highly purified concentrates, and kief-infused edibles.