Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
All BHO products come from top shelf indoor or greenhouse flowers, dewaxed during extraction, and purged for 96+ hours. Pure BHO premium products usually test at below 10ppm residual solvents and over 80% THCa. Fresh resin takes it one step further by running indoor, uncured, just-dried whole flowers - maximizing color, taste, and potency for the ultimate experience.
Be the first to review this product.