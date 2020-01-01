 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The High-Hat Company

LA CONFIDENTIAL- INDICA Apparel Hats
$35.00MSRP

About this product

STYLE: 5-PANEL ADJUSTABLE SNAPBACK MATERIAL: LEATHER PATCH, 100% COTTON TWILL

About this strain

LA Confidential

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

About this brand

The High-Hat Co. is a South African start-up that retails and wholesales headwear We engage directly in the market through our unique persona and bold snapbacks- our Exclusive Range is all about standing out, being yourself and being part of a like-minded community! A crowd pleaser and conversation starter, to say the least, the Exclusive Range will have you standing out from the rest! THC’s defiant designs are the first of its kind and are pre-eminent with today's youth and society. Leave it up to your High-Hat to get the conversation rolling!