  5. Sesh Supply Thesus Spubbler

Sesh Supply Thesus Spubbler

by The Oven Company

$45.99MSRP

About this product

The Theseus chubbler (spoon bubbler combo) is the ideal solution for those looking for the perfect glass companion. For the adventurer, the Theseus bubbler is made to be portable like a spoon, but with a complex internal system of chambers that not only filters the vapor and smoke, but is also spill-proof. To use this spoon bubbler, simply fill up the internal chamber with water by pouring through the mouthpiece, just enough so it percolates. To clean and empty, it's as easy as blowing air through the mouthpiece out, forcing the water out the choke.

About this brand

We are an online smoke shop that specializes on bringing the best products for our customers at the best price! We also like to keep things simple and have our customers constantly be on their toes. To do this we keep a small collection and we switch up our products season by season. You will never get tired of us, because we constantly have new things cookin' in the oven!