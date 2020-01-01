 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Cornbread Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Cornbread Pre-Roll 1g

by The Phoenix dispensary

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Cornbread

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cornbread by Rare Dankness is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Katsu Bubba Kush and Rare Dankness #2. Its aroma is a sweet mix of lemons and incense, and like a perfect appetizer, Cornbread is all you’ll need to invite the appetite before dinner. With heavy, tranquilizing effects that relax the body, Cornbread also makes a great nightcap as you transition into sleep.

About this brand

