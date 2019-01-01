 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by The Source of All

$22.99MSRP

About this product

The original Yocan Hive was a hit, however the Yocan Hive 2.0 Kit is an upgrade! The biggest difference between the 2 vapes is the Hive 2.0 features an adjustable voltage option. This new option features 3 power options, and allows you to be in complete control of your vaping experience. Similar to the original Hive, the 2.0 is portable, light, and discreet. It has a built in 650mAh battery that'll provide you with hours of vaping before having to re-charge again. The 2.0 also features a removable and magnetic mouthpiece/atomizer. The Kit comes with (1) 1.0ohm atomizer installed with a quartz coil. The quartz coil provides clean and flavorful hits from the vape. It also comes with (1) 1.8ohm atomizer that has a 0.8ml capacity and is completely leak proof. To charge, simply plug in the micro USB cable provided to the side micro USB charging port on the vape. Features: Yocan Hive 2.0 Kit Removable & Magnetic Mouthpiece/Tank Dimensions: 3-1/4" x 1-1/8" x 5/8" Adjustable Voltage (3 Power Levels) 650mAh Battery (1) 1.ohm Atomizer with Quartz Coil (1) 1.8ohm Atomizer with Top Fill Design Capacity: 0.8ml Leak Resistant Battery Life Indicator Light Micro USB Charging port Comes with USB Cable (1) Dabber Tool

About this brand

The Source of All is the most trusted online smoke shop providing you with FREE SAME-DAY USA SHIPPING and the best prices on bongs, dab rigs, vaporizers, e-juices, hand pipes, grinders, and more!