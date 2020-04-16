 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Herb: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Cannabis

Herb: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Cannabis

by The Stoner's Cookbook

About this product

We're bringing cannabis cuisine to your kitchen table. Herb is a hardcover, 200+ page cookbook which includes hundreds of mouth-watering recipes; beautiful photography; detailed extraction methods; the science behind cannabis; information for medicating with cannabis; and much, much more.

Moss1310

Very cool book. I got obsessed with cannabis cooking after watching Bong Appetit and purchased this. Great recipes, easy instructions, and fun to try. Highly recommended. #420Sweepstakes.

triwest

Very nice looking book with pictures and really good reciepes love this book one of my first cannabis culinary books. #420 sweepstakes

About this brand

The Stoner's Cookbook helps like-minded people connect and enjoy the stunning potential of cannabis. The world’s best cannabis content and products are what we craft. Enabling you to make the best of your life and have fun is what we do.