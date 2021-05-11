TabEASE Mint Freeze Delta 8 THC Mouthwatering Sublingual Edible Mint Capsules
by The TabEASE Company | Free ShippingWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Refresh your breath and indulge in the world's best tasting D8 THC edibles on the market. Tabs are discrete, potent and consistent. Each tab consistently contains 20 mg D8 THC with 25 tabs in each package. -Uniform for consistent dosing -Sugar Free -Vegan -Gluten Free -Keto Friendly -Heat Resistant (wont melt in shipping or in a hot car) -Shelf Stable -Mouthwatering Flavors -Discrete and durable packaging www.tabEASE.com
About this brand
The TabEASE Company | Free Shipping
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.