TabEASE Watermelon Delta 8 THC Mouthwatering Sublingual Morning Supplement

The TabEASE Company

Indulge in the world's sweetest D8 THC edibles on the market. Tabs are discrete, potent and consistent. Each tab consistently contains 20 mg D8 THC with 25 tabs in each package. Watermelon is a TabEASE engineered flavor that will not let down anyone who loves juicy flavors. -Uniform for consistent dosing -Sugar Free -Vegan -Gluten Free -Keto Friendly -Heat Resistant (wont melt in shipping or in a hot car) -Shelf Stable -Mouthwatering Flavors -Discrete and durable packaging www.tabEASE.com

Mouthwatering Edible Cannabis Candies 100% Hemp Derived and Federally legal Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN Tabs 🍭 Sugar Free 🥦 Vegan 🥖 Gluten Free and Keto Friendly 🔥 Heat Resistant and Shelf Stable 💊 Consistent Dosing 🤫 Discrete Packaging 🤤 Mouthwatering Flavor 👨‍⚕️PhD Formulated For more information visit: https://www.tabease.com/

