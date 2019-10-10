About this product

The Trusted Lab CBD Wellness Softgels are filled with True Full Spectrum (<0.3% THC) Phytocannabinoid-Rich CBD and they contain a full spectrum profile of all the synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes that are naturally present within our proprietary high CBD strains of registered industrial hemp. In short, this means a better softgel for you! Filled with Phytocannabinoid-Rich CBD, softgels are perfect for "on the go" relief. Created to help quickly combat feelings of stress and tension, inflammation, aches, strains, and lack of focus.