About this product

Discover the perfect recipe for a good night's sleep with our high-potency CBD sleep tincture. It's scientifically formulated with USDA Certified Organic CBD and an all-natural blend of chamomile oil, lavender oil, and valerian root extract to encourage deeper, more restorative sleep.* How to Use: Fill the dropper up to your desired level and remember, one full dropper (1ml) of Sleep contains about 33mg of CBD. Prepare for a good night’s sleep. Not recommended to consumer more than two full droppers daily.