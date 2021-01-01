 Loading…

Discover the perfect recipe for a good night's sleep with our high-potency CBD sleep tincture. It's scientifically formulated with USDA Certified Organic CBD and an all-natural blend of chamomile oil, lavender oil, and valerian root extract to encourage deeper, more restorative sleep.* How to Use: Fill the dropper up to your desired level and remember, one full dropper (1ml) of Sleep contains about 33mg of CBD. Prepare for a good night’s sleep. Not recommended to consumer more than two full droppers daily.

TheraOne™ CBD is pure, high-potency wellness and recovery solutions held to the highest standard in CBD—USDA Certified Organic. We’re redefining clean, effective CBD. It's science, naturally.

