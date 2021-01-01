Moose and Lobsta
The Moose And Lobsta is a strain we bred in dedication to our extended family in Maine, and their passion for helping others with medicinal cannabis. After our first ever cannabis event in Maine, we have returned every year since then, making it a “home away from home”. Composed from two of our favorite strains, this hybrid has a unique profile unlike anything we’ve grown or bred to this date. Tropical smells infused with gassy/petroleum undertones makes this strain very inviting to finicky pallets that prefer OG and/or diesel strains. Genetics: Kali Snapple x Oregon Huckleberry 2014 % Indica / Sativa: 30% / 70% Type: Sativa Smell: Sweet, Fuel, Fruity, Tangy Flavor: Herbal, Pine, Cinnamon, Tropical Appearance: Pale aqua-green with sun-washed orange hairs, rolled with sugar into a dense large nug. Effects: Happy uplifting euphoric high
Tierra Grow
Moose and Lobsta
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
- Pinene
Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.
