Sativa

Moose and Lobsta

by Tierra Grow

Tierra Grow Cannabis Flower Moose and Lobsta

About this product

The Moose And Lobsta is a strain we bred in dedication to our extended family in Maine, and their passion for helping others with medicinal cannabis. After our first ever cannabis event in Maine, we have returned every year since then, making it a “home away from home”. Composed from two of our favorite strains, this hybrid has a unique profile unlike anything we’ve grown or bred to this date. Tropical smells infused with gassy/petroleum undertones makes this strain very inviting to finicky pallets that prefer OG and/or diesel strains. Genetics: Kali Snapple x Oregon Huckleberry 2014 % Indica / Sativa: 30% / 70% Type: Sativa Smell: Sweet, Fuel, Fruity, Tangy Flavor: Herbal, Pine, Cinnamon, Tropical Appearance: Pale aqua-green with sun-washed orange hairs, rolled with sugar into a dense large nug. Effects: Happy uplifting euphoric high

About this brand

It is Tierra's mission to meet the capacity of the growing market for medical grade marijuana. Using innovative techniques ensures the quality of our product that is far superior to any competitive Medical Marijuana facility in Arizona. How it began: Tierra Grow's majority owner was working on his own electrical business when his sister was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The medication she needed to control her pain was opiate-based and making her just as sick as the cancer itself. He knew several people who used Cannabis as a form of medicine to help with pain, nausea, and sleep. Although, he did not have considerable knowledge about how Cannabis was grown, he knew it may be what his sister needed. In 2014 he started reaching out to several professionals and home growers; what he discovered was astonishing. As it turned out, many growers used non-organic, harmful pesticides on their crops. So, he took it upon himself to learn how to cultivate clean Cannabis. Going through this experience and seeing the affects of opiate-based pain medication versus Cannabis was a turning point. He knew that if it helped his ailing sister, it could help others and he wanted to be a part of that. By 2015 his vision came to fruition; to grow the best possible Cannabis on a large-scale to meet the needs of as many patients as possible. *Tierra Grow is an indoor 40,000sqft Facility. It is the supplier of top-quality cannabis to our sister companies Core Concentrates and Mockingbird Botanicals. Providing us the ability to control the quality of medicine throughout all three companies.

About this strain

Moose and Lobsta

Moose and Lobsta
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Ocimene
  Pinene

Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.

