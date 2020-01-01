The team here at Timeless CBD saw a gap in the industry between affordability and quality that we could fill with enough time and effort. Now, we strive to make hemp-derived CBD products that are of the highest quality while still at a price our growing community can afford. ALL our CBD products are carefully, meticulously handcrafted in our state-of-the-art facility in Southington, CT. Every batch of our products is sent to a third-party lab for rigorous testing, going above and beyond regulations to meet our own Timeless CBD Company Standards. Then, our products are packaged with perfection and sent off to you, our lovely customers. We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.