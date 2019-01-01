Timeless Vapes Energy Cartridge 1000mg - Grapefruit
$72.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our cartridges come pre-filled with your flavor of choice. Each Timeless Vapes blend is clinically tested with results consistently averaging 85+/-% THC potency, making it the most powerful cartridge ever offered by Timeless Vapes. We are proud to offer a solvent-free cartridge only containing all natural cannabinoids and terpenes — no additives or fillers, ever!
About this strain
Grapefruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.