  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dawg Cookies 7-Pack Pre-rolls
Hybrid

Dawg Cookies 7-Pack Pre-rolls

by TKO Reserve

TKO Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Dawg Cookies 7-Pack Pre-rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Premium Pre-Roll Pack of Seven 0.75g Joints for a total of 5.25g per pack Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com

About this brand

TKO Reserve Logo
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets. * WSLCB Licensed, 2015 * OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

About this strain

Cookie Dawg

Cookie Dawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cookie Dawg is a combination of two great flavors—GSC and the legendary strain Chemdog (aka Chemdawg). Cookie Dawg is an indica-dominant cultivar that's high in THC, producing intense relaxation in some consumers, followed by sedation and appetite; it’s for veteran tokers. Cookie Dawg has a complex, savory aroma combining the complex sweet, toasted smell and taste of Cookies, with the biting, chemical pineyness of Chemdog. This scrumptious strain is savory, with a chemmy fuel finish. Many growers have sought to combine the much-hyped Cookies and Chemdog, so look out for name variants like Dawg Cookie, and Dog Cookies, as well as offspring like Lemon Dog Cookies, Purple Cookie Dawg, and Watermelon Cookie Dawg. Woof!

