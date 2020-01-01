 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cali OG is an oil cartridge containing 70% THC. With just a few hits, even the most uncomfortable and restless person is now relaxed, free of body pain and lingering anxiety. Highly recommended for concentrate-lovers who have muscle spasms and difficulty unwinding.

North American Indica

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

Tokin is committed to be the best producer of concentrates and oil cartridges available on the market. What separates Tokin and competing brands is the high quality and consistency found every product. Every cartridge is infused with the purest and highest levels of THC and CBD to ensure every user is receiving the best possible experience. Many enjoy our products that contain oils which are well-known for relieving health issues and promoting overall wellness.