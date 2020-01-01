Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Cali OG is an oil cartridge containing 70% THC. With just a few hits, even the most uncomfortable and restless person is now relaxed, free of body pain and lingering anxiety. Highly recommended for concentrate-lovers who have muscle spasms and difficulty unwinding.
Be the first to review this product.
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.