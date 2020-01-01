 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Jack Herer Sativa Disposable

Jack Herer Sativa Disposable

by Tokin

Write a review
Tokin Vaping Vape Pens Jack Herer Sativa Disposable

$35.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Jack Herer Sativa Disposable by Tokin

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Jack

Super Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A super sativa, Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.

About this brand

Tokin Logo
Tokin is committed to be the best producer of concentrates and oil cartridges available on the market. What separates Tokin and competing brands is the high quality and consistency found every product. Every cartridge is infused with the purest and highest levels of THC and CBD to ensure every user is receiving the best possible experience. Many enjoy our products that contain oils which are well-known for relieving health issues and promoting overall wellness.