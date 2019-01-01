 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. The O.G.

The O.G.

by TONIC

Write a review
TONIC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures The O.G.

$69.00MSRP

Learn More

About this product

Ashwagandha has been shown to lower cortisol levels while improving mental clarity and focus. Single origin, full spectrum distillate, sourced from Tricolla Farms' organic, sun-grown hemp flower. Blended with black seed oil to elevate the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, immunoregulatory effects of each dose. Lab tested for purity and potency; equipped with Blue Bite NFC authentication technology to ensure traceability and verification throughout our supply chain. Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, sourced from organic, sun-grown, US hemp flower Organic Ashwagandha Root Extract (280mg/mL) Coconut-derived MCT Oil Organic Black Seed Oil Pure, Organic Maple Syrup (.25 sugar per 1mL serving) Dosage: For general good vibes, balance + mental clarity use smaller doses (1/2 dropper). When using for anxiety or pain relief, larger doses (full dropper) may be better. Either way, it's always good to start small and work your way up!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TONIC Logo
TONIC sells plant-based wellness solutions for mind, body and soul. Hand-cultivated and sustainably grown on our family-run farm, TONIC's small batch CBD+ botanical blends use organic, sun-grown hemp flower with purposeful ingredients to help you restore your essential balance and #FixYourVibe