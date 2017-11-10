 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
'Citrus' Flavor Tincture (500mg CBD)

by Triniti CBD

About this product

Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99 500mg's of our 98%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil. The 'Citrus Tincture' is designed to give a warm and calming euphoria. Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day sublingual use (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where citrus is typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.). Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)

Devry1992

Great price for how much CBD your getting. Have struggled with anxiety all my life and this is helping me sleep throughout the night. Quality product and a great taste. My boyfriend has been using it for his headaches and seen relief too. The company got me my product my product in 2 days too!

