 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. 'For Pets' Pure Tincture (500mg CBD)

'For Pets' Pure Tincture (500mg CBD)

by Triniti CBD

Write a review
Triniti CBD Pets Pet Tinctures 'For Pets' Pure Tincture (500mg CBD)
Triniti CBD Pets Pet Tinctures 'For Pets' Pure Tincture (500mg CBD)

$45.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99 500mg's of our 98%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil. The 'For Pets' Pure Flavorless tincture is designed for your pet. Studies have shown that pets with separation anxiety, arthritis, and cancer can benefit from CBD intake. Medicinal Benefits: Anti-Anxiety Appetite support Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Chronic Pain Non-psychoactive Joint and Mobility Issues Fatty Tumor reduction Consumption: We recommend 5-10mg doses, 1-2 times per day as needed under the tongue or in food. Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Cannabidiol (CBD)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Triniti CBD Logo
CBD Products