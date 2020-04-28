 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 'Triniti Original CBD' Capsules and Pure Tincture Set

'Triniti Original CBD' Capsules and Pure Tincture Set

by Triniti CBD

Triniti CBD Concentrates Ingestible 'Triniti Original CBD' Capsules and Pure Tincture Set

$79.00MSRP

About this product

Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99 The original products in one discounted set! 1 Bottle of CBD Capsules with Anti-Oxidants, 1 Tincture of Pure Flavorless CBD Oil Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: Tinctures: We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day as needed under the tongue Capsules: Ingest one 15mg capsule, 2-3 times per day or as needed Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Triniti CBD Logo
CBD Products