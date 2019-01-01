 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 9:1 Microdose Capsules

9:1 Microdose Capsules

by Trokie

Write a review
Trokie Edibles Capsules 9:1 Microdose Capsules

About this product

27mg CBD and 3mg THC per capsule . 270mg CBD and 30mg THC per bottle These capsules are great for many health-related symptoms. We have carefully formulated this ratio to provide the perfect balance to achieve relief. Open yourself up to real relief. Trokie capsules were meticulously developed by Dr. Kent Crowley, to provide a consistent and effective way to dose THC and CBD. Capsules offer a simple, convenient, and discreet way to consume, so that you can get back to your everyday life without disruption.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Trokie Logo
Got health-related symptoms? There’s a Trokie for that. Trokie is intently focused on one thing: fast-acting, long-lasting relief. Why? So you can get your life back, plain and simple. Our medicinal cannabis products, including lozenges, pain patches and capsules, have been meticulously developed by Dr. Kenton Crowley, a well-respected Doctor of Pharmacy. Scientific research and inventive thinking continue to drive the creation of Trokie relief solutions. The Trokie Story Founder and creator of Trokie, Dr. Crowley is a highly trained executive with more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical medicine. He’s developed and patented premium medical-grade cannabis products for the treatment of neuropathic pain and other health-compromising symptoms—something no other company has done to date.