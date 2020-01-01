Lemon Kush Headband
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
A well-balanced hybrid that yields deep green flower with vibrant purple hues. The aroma from this strain is very piney and sweet. The flavor is rich and earthy up front with a piney finish. Effects one may feel when using Big Love are euphoric and cerebral. This hybrid provides an uplifting experience that will wash away the stresses of your day.
