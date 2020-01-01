 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Indica Blend 3000MG CBD Vape Oil

by TryTheCBD.com

$149.99MSRP

Product Info 200mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 3000mg of CBD per bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, Non-Nicotine Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the INDICA CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Earth, Sweet, Wood. As for the effect, the Indica CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Sedation, Relaxation, Bliss providing a full body “couch-locked” effect. Looking for a blissful dose of heavy relaxation? Then the Indica strain of CBD is the one for you! Indica CBD is a potent and powerful relaxer and will leave you wanting to spend some quality time with your couch — hence its name. Scent: Earthy, sweet, wood. Effect: Sedation, Relaxation, Bliss providing a full body “couch-locked” effect. Common uses: For those looking to just spend their day “lampin” and chill out, the Indica strain is a great option!

Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures? If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option! CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions