Full Spectrum CBD Oil

by Tweedle Farms

The Full Spectrum CBD Oil from Tweedle Farms provides a simple, discreet method of ingesting cannabinoids; perfect for those on the go, or for those who prefer to not smoke or vape. Available in three concentrations: 250mg / 15ml / $20 500mg / 30ml / $30 1000mg / 30ml / $50 All three bottles contain CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC. See lab results for a full breakdown. Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Botanical Terpenes.

For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!

