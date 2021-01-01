Full Spectrum CBD Oil
$50.00MSRP
About this product
The Full Spectrum CBD Oil from Tweedle Farms provides a simple, discreet method of ingesting cannabinoids; perfect for those on the go, or for those who prefer to not smoke or vape. Available in three concentrations: 250mg / 15ml / $20 500mg / 30ml / $30 1000mg / 30ml / $50 All three bottles contain CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC. See lab results for a full breakdown. Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Botanical Terpenes.
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
