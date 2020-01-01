 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
The Toad

by Tyson Ranch

Tyson Ranch Cannabis Flower The Toad

About this product

The toad is Derived from two legendary strains, chemdawg og x girl scout cookies, these two perfectly complement each other, creating a truly superior cultivar. Enjoy the immediate onset of cerebral euphoria, tapering into full-body relaxation and relief. The powerful sedation of the toad is coupled with an equally intense flavor profile. Bursting with notes of orange, cinnamon, and hops, and layered with a sharp petrol aroma. This heavy-hitter is guaranteed to blast you off into another dimension.

About this brand

