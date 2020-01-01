Hydrobuilder High Rise 4' x 4' Grow Tent
by Hydrobuilder
The UnitFarm UFG grow tent is made with 1680D threaded reflective fabric, which is 3 - 5x thicker than others. It offers noise reduction, is odor resistant, light leak proof, and most importantly, it features a patent pending Infrared Blocking insulated roof that eliminates unwanted surface temperatures and blaring heat signatures, providing you with the best indoor growing environment. Dimensions: 4'x4'x6'11'' UPC: 600740987700 Package Dimension：4'2''x1'x8'' Weight: 42 lbs. Canvas Density: 1680D Pole Diameter: 22mm Door Quantity: 2 Ducting Ports: 6 (Double Cinching) 8''Ducting Ports: 6 3"Electrical Port Quantity: 2 100% Metal Interlocking, Sturdy Frame & Connectors 1680D “Easy On” Grow Tent Diamond Textured Reflective Interior Top - Quality & Double - Stitched Seams Double Cinching & No Leak Ducting Ports Thick “Easy Engage” Zippers 360 Degree “Wrap Around” Access Micro Mesh Pest Control Pre-Filters Convenient Access Tool Pouch Easy set up instructions
