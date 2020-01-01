For over 9 years led grow light manufacture experience, we have provided a lot OEM service to different brands, worked with a lot indoor growers, universities, specialist growers, commercial growers and research labs. Our products have been wildly applied for commercial, greenhouse, research and indoor growing. Unit Farm UFO series is comprised of the two top brand LEDs,CREE and OSRAM, higher quality & penetration & yield, lower heat & power consumption, full spectrum, UL listed products.