JUNUP Sativa

by Upward Cannabis Kitchen

About this product

Sativa JUNUP is naturally brewed with Lemon & Jasmine Harmony Tea. We use filtered water & source the very finest ingredients: loose-leaf tea from The Jasmine Pearl, honey from the Willamette Valley & infused cannabis distillate. We naturally ferment the kombucha providing effervescence, top-notch flavor, and probiotic benefits. 10mg THC / 12oz bottle

About this brand

We make infused cuisine and beverages with a fresh perspective. When wearing our aprons, we consider ourselves part mad scientist, part artist, and part rebel. We learn by testing. We have a unnaturally high attention to detail. And admittedly, we enjoy being unconventional and defiant. From the fermenter to the dehydrator to the cutting board, we hone our recipes and get elated about bringing something different and earthy to the table.