Hydrating Body Lotion - 30mg (60ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Smooth your skin, boost your mood. This naturally fragrant body oil seals in moisture after bathing, leaving skin beautifully soft—and never greasy. The best part of your day. We start with a base of hemp seed, olive and sunflower seed oils, enriched with herbal essential oils. This antioxidant-packed formula helps to control excess oil and protect the skin’s barrier. The crisp, herbaceous scent is deeply relaxing.
on August 27th, 2019
I thought that I shouldnt use products with oil on my oily skin, but it actually HELPS regulate oil production. Its giving my skin the natural oils it needs so my body isnt trying to overcompensate and product sebum that clogs my pores.
on August 7th, 2019
I can't get enough of this earthy ritual that leaves me feeling relaxed and nourished all over. I keep one in my care and one in the shower so that I can have mini Spa sessions all day long. I LOVE this stuff. The skin on my forearms has definitely changed and people often mention that I have a "glow"
on August 6th, 2019
I only moisturize using this stuff now! I find a lot of lotions and creams are too greasy and don't keep my skin moisturized - this product absorbs right into your skin and keeps it soft for the entire day. Dreamy product!