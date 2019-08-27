 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Hemp Daily Ritual Oil For Oily Skin

Hemp Daily Ritual Oil For Oily Skin

by Urban Juve

Urban Juve Hemp CBD Bath & Body Hemp Daily Ritual Oil For Oily Skin

$31.00MSRP

About this product

Smooth your skin, boost your mood. This naturally fragrant body oil seals in moisture after bathing, leaving skin beautifully soft—and never greasy. The best part of your day. We start with a base of hemp seed, olive and sunflower seed oils, enriched with herbal essential oils. This antioxidant-packed formula helps to control excess oil and protect the skin’s barrier. The crisp, herbaceous scent is deeply relaxing.

sjhd

I thought that I shouldnt use products with oil on my oily skin, but it actually HELPS regulate oil production. Its giving my skin the natural oils it needs so my body isnt trying to overcompensate and product sebum that clogs my pores.

Margod

I can't get enough of this earthy ritual that leaves me feeling relaxed and nourished all over. I keep one in my care and one in the shower so that I can have mini Spa sessions all day long. I LOVE this stuff. The skin on my forearms has definitely changed and people often mention that I have a "glow"

avh95

I only moisturize using this stuff now! I find a lot of lotions and creams are too greasy and don't keep my skin moisturized - this product absorbs right into your skin and keeps it soft for the entire day. Dreamy product!

About this brand

Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.