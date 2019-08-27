 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Face Mist For All Skin Types

by Urban Juve

Urban Juve Hemp CBD Beauty Hemp Face Mist For All Skin Types

$22.00MSRP

About this product

Soothe and cool with a single spray. This gently astringent toner calms all skin types while firming and hydrating. Use throughout the day or as a first step before moisturizer. Containing both tea tree and witch hazel, this pH-balanced formula helps to refresh skin and deliver a more consistent texture. We add green tea extract (rich in polyphenols) and a soothing blend of essential oils—along with our signature hemp root oil, which can help boost absorption.

4 customer reviews

sjhd

I cannot use toners with alcohol in the formulation. This has BOTH witch hazel and tea tree, natural astringents!

Margod

I use this face mist with my Urban Juve Anti Aging Serum. The combination of the two provides the most amazing aromatherapy experience. The essential oil blends are intoxicating and definitely soothe. Application of the mist with my serum makes the serum go further, so that I can cover my full face, neck and decolette with this magical stuff!! The mist is also awesome to keep in my car. I spray it on my face and arms and then blast the air conditioner for an instant cool down... yummy!

About this brand

Urban Juve Logo
Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.