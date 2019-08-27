Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Soothe and cool with a single spray. This gently astringent toner calms all skin types while firming and hydrating. Use throughout the day or as a first step before moisturizer. Containing both tea tree and witch hazel, this pH-balanced formula helps to refresh skin and deliver a more consistent texture. We add green tea extract (rich in polyphenols) and a soothing blend of essential oils—along with our signature hemp root oil, which can help boost absorption.
on August 27th, 2019
I cannot use toners with alcohol in the formulation. This has BOTH witch hazel and tea tree, natural astringents!
on August 7th, 2019
I use this face mist with my Urban Juve Anti Aging Serum. The combination of the two provides the most amazing aromatherapy experience. The essential oil blends are intoxicating and definitely soothe. Application of the mist with my serum makes the serum go further, so that I can cover my full face, neck and decolette with this magical stuff!! The mist is also awesome to keep in my car. I spray it on my face and arms and then blast the air conditioner for an instant cool down... yummy!
on August 6th, 2019
Perfect for the summer! Light and refreshing.