Hemp Face Moisturizer For Dry Skin

by Urban Juve

Urban Juve Hemp CBD Beauty Hemp Face Moisturizer For Dry Skin

$26.00MSRP

About this product

Restore radiance to tired, dry skin. This natural formula seals in moisture and helps your skin look plumped and renewed. Made with warming essential oils (think: ginger, cinnamon, lavender, and copaiba), our Hemp Face Moisturizer encourages your natural glow. The smoothing, hydrating formula contains ulta-rich jojoba oil and hemp seed oil, as well as gently astringent chamomile flower water.

5 customer reviews

sjhd

Cant live without this in the winter! It also smells so therapeutic. You can literally smell and pick out all the ingredients included in the moisturizer.

Xabute

I have very dry, sensitive and thin skin. I grew up in the sunbelt before sunscreen and also have alot of sun damage. the Face Moisturizer is wonderful, rich, effective and light weight once applied. I like the fragrance, the slip and the lasting results. Now I wouldn't go without it. I'm even applying my sunscreen over it to get the max effect of everything I need. Not sure what is different about this product than everything else I've tried, but it is really getting results for me.

Srce

This luxurious emulsion boosts moisture and refines my skin's texture, and also helps reduce the appearance of skin discolouration.

About this brand

Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.