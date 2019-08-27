Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Restore radiance to tired, dry skin. This natural formula seals in moisture and helps your skin look plumped and renewed. Made with warming essential oils (think: ginger, cinnamon, lavender, and copaiba), our Hemp Face Moisturizer encourages your natural glow. The smoothing, hydrating formula contains ulta-rich jojoba oil and hemp seed oil, as well as gently astringent chamomile flower water.
on August 27th, 2019
Cant live without this in the winter! It also smells so therapeutic. You can literally smell and pick out all the ingredients included in the moisturizer.
on August 13th, 2019
I have very dry, sensitive and thin skin. I grew up in the sunbelt before sunscreen and also have alot of sun damage. the Face Moisturizer is wonderful, rich, effective and light weight once applied. I like the fragrance, the slip and the lasting results. Now I wouldn't go without it. I'm even applying my sunscreen over it to get the max effect of everything I need. Not sure what is different about this product than everything else I've tried, but it is really getting results for me.
on August 8th, 2019
This luxurious emulsion boosts moisture and refines my skin's texture, and also helps reduce the appearance of skin discolouration.