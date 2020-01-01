About this product

Give your pets the powerhouse combination of all natural Wild-Alaskan salmon oil infused with Hemp Oil for Daily Wellness! Salmon oil provides 100% accessible EPA and DHA immediately available to your animals. By combining these essential fatty acids with Nano-Enhanced Hemp Oil you are providing excellent absorption of Hemp Oil and Omega 3's for daily wellness. We believe 100% your pets will benefit from all natural hemp oil in various forms, but the cost benefits to you and the health benefits to your pets cannot be overlooked! We have made the ultimate package for daily health and balance! See for yourself the powerful benefits of this product, we guarantee it was Made For You! Add to your pet's morning and evening meals to achieve target dose Ingredients: Salmon Oil, Agricultural Hemp Oil