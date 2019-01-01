About this product

Auto Gypsy Widow Feminized Seeds (Oasis Genetics) Auto Gypsy Widow truly is spellbinding. The high potency combined with the long lasting effects will make anyone love this strain! As a result of the White Widow Pheno being combined with Lowryder #2, the auto flowering capabilities were brought out. Consequently, this particular strain will flower in about 8 weeks. You will certainly love this one!! Most noteworthy, Auto Gypsy Widow will produce an excellent yield for the auto flowering variety. This powerful sativa is both euphoric and has stimulating effects. She is a better day time smoker if you are looking to remain focused and channel your creativity. Because of the auto flowering capabilities, there is no need to worry about a light schedule. This type of plant with automatically start flowering based on its’ age. This will alleviate most of the anxiety of those beginner gardeners. There are less chances of making mistakes that could cost you your yield. We ship our collectible marijuana seeds in stealthy packages so your nosy neighbors won’t know what is being delivered. The great part about being a United States Seed Bank is that you don’t have to worry about international customs and our shipping costs are much cheaper. Contact US If you have any suggestions on product or have any questions, please contact us and let us know. We do everything we can to ensure that our customers are 100% satisfied and will work hard to fulfill your request. We look forward to hearing your feedback and will get back with you as soon as possible. Most importantly, thanks again and happy shopping! If you are looking for any CBD products, please visit our website usCBDsales.com Auto Gypsy Widow Feminized Seeds (Oasis Genetics)