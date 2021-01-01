 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sweet Orange Soft Lozenges

Sweet Orange Soft Lozenges

by Valhalla Confections

Write a review
Valhalla Confections Edibles Candy Sweet Orange Soft Lozenges

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Like biting into a ripe tangerine just pulled off the tree, Sweet Orange Lozenges will enliven your day and send you to Valhalla. Easy to cut into smaller doses, these heavenly lozenges are perfect for beginners and novices alike because of their delicious flavor and ease of use. Valhalla Confections are creatively inspired and scientifically perfected in Boonton, NJ.

About this brand

Valhalla Confections Logo
Handmade. Small Batch. High Quality. Valhalla Confections was founded in California in 2014 and rapidly gained popularity as one of the most consistently dosed, best tasting, and fast acting edibles brands on the market. Valhalla Confections are handcrafted by our talented staff in Nevada, California, New Mexico and New Jersey. With a complete line of gummies, chocolates and infused beers, we have all you need to Find Your Valhalla 😉

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review