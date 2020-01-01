Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Noted for its rich complex flavor profile, VAPEN wax is thick and not very sticky. You’ll enjoy its high potency levels. Developed using only the finest cannabis and state-of-the art natural processing, VAPEN wax is ideal for any medicated use. Available in 1 gram containers in a variety of strains.
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.