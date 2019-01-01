About this product

SATIVA STRAINS As the prohibition against the cannabis falls all over the world, and understanding about its health benefits spreads, demand for different types of weed has grown immensely. Out of two main cannabis sorts: Indica and Sativa, a myriad of their varieties – Hybrids have emerged. Cannabis Sativa is grown mostly in Sub Tropical parts of the world in Central and South America Africa and South East Asia. It is higher in growth (up to 3.5 meters) and has longer flowering period. It is generally considered that S. strains create euphoric, energetic and uplifting mood. This is the case with popular Sativas such as: Trainwreck and Pineapple Express famous for its adrenaline rush, and creativity impulse. Other S. strains like Green Crack, Durban Poison create uplifting feeling, induce active and extrovert behavior. In a word, S. strains belong to a group of so called “day time weed” prompting socialization and connectedness. This is the case with some other universally loved Sativa strains such as: ATF, and Sativa Blend. Knowing the plant background is useful mostly for farmers and scientists, but as consumers it is vise to move forward from Sativa Indica dichotomy. Knowing what to look for in the concrete data about the Cannabis product is much more useful. Knowing the origin of your strains, their cannabinoids ratio and terpenes content which make a lot of their taste is a good start. Look for your body needs, but also for what you prefer in taste as, in the matters of taste there can be no dispute…